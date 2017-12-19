A Single Line From ‘Rogue One’ Closes One Of ‘The Last Jedi’s’ Perceived Plot Holes

#Star Wars
12.18.17 14 hours ago 9 Comments

Disney/Lucasfilm

WARNING: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi And Rogue One below.

Some of the nerdiest (and most wonderful) things about Star Wars are the arguments that spring up over the slightest little minutia in the storylines. Even though everyone is well aware that these movies are full of hokey religions and ancient weapons, there’s always a sense of importance for every detail.

But since The Last Jedi premiered, the internet has been afire with questions of why a cowardly janitor can now defeat someone with the skill of Captain Phasma in brief combat, or why Luke’s lightsaber in his battle with Kylo Ren on Crait was blue when his blue lightsaber was cut in half earlier in the movie (and his personal lightsaber is green). Of course, Star Wars fans are hard to please, and The Last Jedi‘s divisive reviews from its audience is proof, but one of the movie’s perceived plot holes isn’t a plot hole at all.

Quite a bit of The Last Jedi‘s backlash has been made of the First Order’s ability to track the Resistance’s ships through hyperspace. Jumping into hyperspace is something that’s gotten Han Solo out of countless binds, and it’s a technology that didn’t exist in past films. Now in TLJ, hyperspace tracking is suddenly a reality. Fans didn’t like it. To some, it made a plot point out of a plot hole.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSStar Wars

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 1 hour ago
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 22 hours ago 10 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 26 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 21 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP