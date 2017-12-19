WARNING: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi And Rogue One below.
Some of the nerdiest (and most wonderful) things about Star Wars are the arguments that spring up over the slightest little minutia in the storylines. Even though everyone is well aware that these movies are full of hokey religions and ancient weapons, there’s always a sense of importance for every detail.
But since The Last Jedi premiered, the internet has been afire with questions of why a cowardly janitor can now defeat someone with the skill of Captain Phasma in brief combat, or why Luke’s lightsaber in his battle with Kylo Ren on Crait was blue when his blue lightsaber was cut in half earlier in the movie (and his personal lightsaber is green). Of course, Star Wars fans are hard to please, and The Last Jedi‘s divisive reviews from its audience is proof, but one of the movie’s perceived plot holes isn’t a plot hole at all.
Quite a bit of The Last Jedi‘s backlash has been made of the First Order’s ability to track the Resistance’s ships through hyperspace. Jumping into hyperspace is something that’s gotten Han Solo out of countless binds, and it’s a technology that didn’t exist in past films. Now in TLJ, hyperspace tracking is suddenly a reality. Fans didn’t like it. To some, it made a plot point out of a plot hole.
How about the fact that everything done in episodes 4-6is actually pointless considering the rebellion is now down to like 8 people.
When you watch a movie, does the most important stuff happen in the 2nd 20 minutes? The whole “episode” thing should key you in that 4-6 are the middle of the story now.
This is one of my issues with TLJ, but more so from the Empire/The First Order side of things. With Snoke showing up and subsequently being removed from the story, The First Order just doesn’t feel big enough/like enough of a threat.
People are trying to nitpick this movie apart. Just sit back, eat your popcorn, and enjoy yourself. Like, for real, of course it doesn’t hit you the same way Empire did when you were 10.
Exactly.
Saw this movie for a second time with a lot of my son’s 3rd-grade friends and they were cheering for Poe, Finn, Rey, and especially Luke the whole way — totally amped up the experience and made me love the movie all the more.
Kind of hard to fully enjoy a movie when it spends a a fairly significant amount of time completely shitting on the legacy of your favorite childhood hero.
It’s because of the social media hive mind. One person saw their friend complain, and then saw people online complain, so now they’re obligated to complain because they don’t want to be different.
The reactionaries to The Last Jedi are so exhausting. Fuel has always existed in Star Wars, it’s just never been a plot point. I get the feeling that if the internet was around during the ESB days, these people would’ve pissed and moaned all day about Vader being Luke’s father or how Luke only had a couple of days of training before fighting Vader. These movies don’t belong to you! Enjoy it or don’t. Just shut the fuck up about it.
That was one of the criticisms, yes. Is there a line in Rogue One that explains Rey’s lack of character growth or Finn and Rose’s utterly pointless space deer quest?