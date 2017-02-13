What Is The Monster In 'Stranger Things'? | In Theory

02.13.17 21 mins ago

When the Internet decides it loves something, it doesn’t tip-toe around that love. No. It goes all in with the passion of a preteen discovering their sexuality through an unrequited crush on a pop culture icon that will inform their taste in romantic partners for the rest of their lives. The love is all-consuming and can occasionally lead to obsession.

Or it can lead to the Internet equivalent of handcrafted macaroni “I love you” hearts. This is the case with Netflix’s Stranger Things. The send-up to all things 80s was made with loving care and the children of the 80s responded in kind. Perhaps nothing is more emblematic of that affection than this accurate recreation of the Stranger Things opening credits done entirely with stop-motion Eggos.

For those of you who don’t know what the significance of frozen waffles are to fans of Stranger Things, shame on you. Get off the Internet right now and binge watch the show on Netflix…which requires the Internet. So don’t get off the Internet. Just open a new tab, power through Season 1, then come back and watch the Eggo opening credits when you’re done. You’ll really appreciate it that way. Don’t worry, we’ll wait.

