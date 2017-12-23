David Ayer knows what critics thought of Suicide Squad and the superhero film’s writer-director has a colorful way of describing that general assessment.
Chatting with Entertainment Tonight, Ayer addressed the mass-panning experienced by his DC cinematic offering. Ayer notes the film was “incredibly polarizing” when it comes to fans, but critics were more likely to give it a thumbs down.
“It was sh*t. Yeah, it was sh*t reviews. I got my throat cut,” said Ayer with a laugh.
Ayer admits Suicide Squad getting torn to bits by critics had an impact on how he approached his new Netflix movie Bright.
Yeah, for sure. It made me gun shy. It’s like going to the boxing ring and getting knocked out is how it felt. And I had to go into the ring again. And directing is a confidence game, because you’re selling everyone on something that only exists in your head. The actors have to feel that confidence to trust that you know what you’re doing, and so does your crew. As a director, you set the tone. Really, it’s coming off that movie, I understood the pitfalls, I understood the dangers, I knew where the alligators hide, you know? And so I made damn sure I didn’t repeat any mistakes.
Based on the current slate of reviews for the Will Smith starring Bright, critics are building on 2016’s throat cut with a full-on beheading. (Y’know, to build on Ayer’s phrasing.) Bright is currently available on Netflix and you can read Amy Nicholson’s review of the film right here.
(Via ET Online)
What I really want to know is what Will Smith thinks about his latest 60-million dollar movie being released on netflix. Not only is it being destroyed by critics but the dude who once was the undisputed box-office king can't even get his movie a legit release now? I know netflix shelled out the dough, but this is a Will Smith/David Ayer suicide squad follow up. I'm bummed because after End of Watch and Fury I had a real hard-on for Ayer.
