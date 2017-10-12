‘Thor: Ragnarok’s Tessa Thompson And Marvel Head Kevin Feige Discuss A Female Dream Team Movie

#THOR: RAGNAROK #Marvel
10.12.17 53 mins ago

Disney/Marvel

Thor: Ragnarok doesn’t open until November 3rd, but Marvel is confident enough in the film to allow some early screening reactions to come out a full month in advance. If you saw those reactions or James Gunn’s review, you already know Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) was a scene stealer. Her rogue Asgardian warrior goddess character is already lined up for Avengers: Infinity War, but we may also someday get even more Valkyrie — alongside other Marvel heroes — in a female dream team spinoff movie, according to Thompson and Marvel head Kevin Feige.

At a press event for Thor: Ragnarok on Wednesday, Thompson and Feige mentioned their prior talks about the possible spinoff. The Playlist reported from the event:

Thompson noted, “Recently I marched up with a couple of other women who work in Marvel and [asked Kevin] ‘How about a movie with some female super heroes? Like all of them.’ ”

Feige says, “It was a pretty amazing moment to be somewhere and have your shoulder be tapped and turn around find every female hero we have is standing there going, ‘How about it?’ And I said ‘yes.’ “

Thompson also namechecked the Lady Liberators as a precedent from the comics, to which Feige exclaimed, “Deep cut!”

It’s certainly not the first time Feige has contemplated a female-led spinoff movie, but with Marvel seemingly looking for fresh ideas for Phase Four, it’s starting to seem like more than just fan service speculation.

(Via The Playlist)

Around The Web

TOPICS#THOR: RAGNAROK#Marvel
TAGSavengers: infinity warKEVIN FEIGELADY LIBERATORSMarvelTESSA THOMPSONthor: ragnarokValkyrie

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 22 hours ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 7 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 7 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP