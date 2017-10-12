Disney/Marvel

Thor: Ragnarok doesn’t open until November 3rd, but Marvel is confident enough in the film to allow some early screening reactions to come out a full month in advance. If you saw those reactions or James Gunn’s review, you already know Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) was a scene stealer. Her rogue Asgardian warrior goddess character is already lined up for Avengers: Infinity War, but we may also someday get even more Valkyrie — alongside other Marvel heroes — in a female dream team spinoff movie, according to Thompson and Marvel head Kevin Feige.

At a press event for Thor: Ragnarok on Wednesday, Thompson and Feige mentioned their prior talks about the possible spinoff. The Playlist reported from the event:

Thompson noted, “Recently I marched up with a couple of other women who work in Marvel and [asked Kevin] ‘How about a movie with some female super heroes? Like all of them.’ ” Feige says, “It was a pretty amazing moment to be somewhere and have your shoulder be tapped and turn around find every female hero we have is standing there going, ‘How about it?’ And I said ‘yes.’ “

Thompson also namechecked the Lady Liberators as a precedent from the comics, to which Feige exclaimed, “Deep cut!”

It’s certainly not the first time Feige has contemplated a female-led spinoff movie, but with Marvel seemingly looking for fresh ideas for Phase Four, it’s starting to seem like more than just fan service speculation.

(Via The Playlist)