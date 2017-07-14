Marvel

Today kicks off over a week of geeking out, as Walt Disney’s D23 Expo is in full swing. The experience will last all weekend, with Walt Disney Studios showing off everything from Marvel and Star Wars to Pixar and the company’s upcoming animated projects for both film and television. Then, before anyone can even recover, San Diego Comic-Con kicks off next Thursday. Christmas in July, indeed!

One of the major players at D23 this year is Marvel Studios. Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War are all prominently displayed on the show floor, with social media posts flying fast and furious under the #D23 tag. The most tantalizing bit so far? Thanos. Yes, the villain has been in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films, but Infinity War will see him finally take acquiring the Stones for the Infinity Gauntlet into his own hands. Which means a whole new, updated look as Josh Brolin will have to be in make-up for more than a day or two. There are dozens of images floating around the Internet of Thanos’s Super Bro aesthetic, but this one really captures the results of the Mad Titan’s newfound dedication to Crossfit.

But Thanks is not alone. If you’ll notice, there’s a heavy black cloth draped over something behind him. Other photos focus on the sign placed near the display: To be revealed Saturday. Who or what could be under these tarps? If Bro-Thanos is in ‘Washington Crossing The Delaware’ position, are the people or things behind him fellow villains? Or could it be the look of the Avengers in their final showdown before Phase IV of the MCU begins? I guess we’ll have to wait until Saturday…unless someone wants to risk expulsion from D23 to find out now? Naw. Don’t do that.