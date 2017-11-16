SHUDDER

Shudder’s original series about all things genre filmmaking, The Core, premiered in October with a special about — what else? — Halloween. But today, the first official episode of the Uproxx-produced series dropped.

Host Mickey Keating spoke to Steven Ellison, better known as the Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Flying Lotus, about his directorial debut, Kuso. The film, which prompted walkouts at the Sundance Film Festival for its intentionally provocative subject material, stars Tim Heidecker, Hannibal Buress, and the legendary George Clinton as “Doctor Clinton.”

What else can you expect from the episode? Talking eyeballs.

Bearded women.

Boils.

And, well, this one speaks for itself.

Things are gonna get weird. Here’s more on The Core.

The Core is a dissection of the brilliant minds from which genre films spring. Whether it’s a demo on head explosions, or a primer on avoiding predictable jump scares, The Core busts open the traditional talk show and plays with its guts. Host Mickey Keating and his guests examine the onscreen techniques and real-life psychologies that strike fear into our very core. We’ll turn you on to what’s thrilling in filmmaking today, without subjecting you to a chat with that dude Greg from film school.

You can watch Steve Ellison’s episode (and every episode) on Shudder.

