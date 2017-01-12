Will Iron Fist Be The Leader Of ‘The Defenders’ On Netflix?

Marvel

It’ll be a while before Netflix gets around to Marvel’s The Defenders. First we have to get through Marvel’s Iron Fist. But before the end of 2017, the street-level heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have their team-up. Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) will join forces against Sigourney Weaver in an unknown role. With so many clashing personalities, what kind of enemy would cause them to even temporarily put their differences aside? The mystical kind.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cast of The Defenders each took turns going over their character’s basic archetype and origin. For those who have watched each Netflix show, the only wild card is Jones’ Danny Rand/Iron Fist. And it seems the mysterious martial artist will have a major hand (zing!) in what’s to come.

The video above is pretty boiler-plate, but Finn Jones let’s slip some interesting information about his character of the Iron Fist. “Danny Rand is the one who really knows what’s going on. He knows how serious the situation is. He’s the one who drives the group to get s—t done. Really.”

If Danny’s the one with the knowledge, it’s a safe bet The Defenders will be up against something supernatural. Not that the Netflix series haven’t been hinting at a world beyond the mundane since the very beginning. Daredevil Season One dropped hints both from Kingpin and Madame Gao. Season Two got even more in-depth with the Midland Circle (that giant hole in the ground) and the introduction of Elektra. Jessica Jones also dealt with the Midland Circle and there were some blink-and-you-miss-it Easter eggs hinting at mystical forces at work that were being blamed on the Purple Man. Even Luke Cage worked the mystical angle by tying Rosario Dawson’s Claire to Colleen Wing, who is a friend of Iron Fist.

Netflix and Marvel have laid too much groundwork to not dive into the street-level version of the mystical realms. This makes even more sense once you consider the original Defenders were headed up by Doctor Strange. These guys have a history of taking on the weird. But since Stephen Strange is busy in getting ready for Infinity War, another Marvel character with knowledge of the mystical arts is needed to shepherd these plebeians as they shuck off their mundane world for one of bad LSD trips. Iron Fist fits that bill, though having Jones confirm it was nice.

It is my very true hope that Sigourney Weaver is playing a gender-bent version of Yandroth, who was the first villain the original Defenders took down, if only because “alien techno-wizard” needs to be in the popular vernacular.