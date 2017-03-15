Is Assassin's Creed A Matrix Prequel? | In Theory

Don’t Reboot ‘The Matrix,’ Expand It

Deputy Entertainment Editor
03.15.17

Warner Bros.

It seems like the half-life on Hollywood franchises continues to shrink with each passing year. Successful films that would’ve once been deemed too modern to revisit can no longer escape the all-seeing eye of Sauron that is the Reboot Maw™. The latest casualty? The Matrix. In what can only be considered a bombshell announcement, unnamed sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros. is working towards new entries into The Matrix. The article is even entitled “’The Matrix’ Reboot in the Works at Warner Bros. (Exclusive).” But is it? Being rebooted, that is.

Maybe not. The sources say Warner Bros. is in the “early stages of developing a relaunch of The Matrix,” but a relaunch is not the same thing as a reboot. Star Wars: The Force Awakens was the relaunch of the franchise, but the film takes place within the same continuity George Lucas created. Marvel relaunching themselves as a movie studio with Iron Man didn’t erase (some of) the adventures of The Hulk. And if any film is practically begging for a cinematic universe, it’s the Wachowski sisters’ iconic trilogy.

The stage has already been set. In 2003, the Wachowski’s teamed up with other writers and directors to create nine short animated films which were then compiled into The Animatrix. Stories ranged from people discovering glitches in the system to the origin of how the world was destroyed to one of the Sentinels successfully becoming self-aware and taking on characteristics such as compassion and empathy for humanity. Neo (Keanu Reeves) might have been Red Pill Jesus #34890, but his story isn’t the only one in the world.

Around The Web

TAGSREBOOTThe Matrix
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 day ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP