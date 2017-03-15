Don’t Reboot ‘The Matrix,’ Expand It

Warner Bros.

It seems like the half-life on Hollywood franchises continues to shrink with each passing year. Successful films that would’ve once been deemed too modern to revisit can no longer escape the all-seeing eye of Sauron that is the Reboot Maw™. The latest casualty? The Matrix. In what can only be considered a bombshell announcement, unnamed sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros. is working towards new entries into The Matrix. The article is even entitled “’The Matrix’ Reboot in the Works at Warner Bros. (Exclusive).” But is it? Being rebooted, that is.

Maybe not. The sources say Warner Bros. is in the “early stages of developing a relaunch of The Matrix,” but a relaunch is not the same thing as a reboot. Star Wars: The Force Awakens was the relaunch of the franchise, but the film takes place within the same continuity George Lucas created. Marvel relaunching themselves as a movie studio with Iron Man didn’t erase (some of) the adventures of The Hulk. And if any film is practically begging for a cinematic universe, it’s the Wachowski sisters’ iconic trilogy.

The stage has already been set. In 2003, the Wachowski’s teamed up with other writers and directors to create nine short animated films which were then compiled into The Animatrix. Stories ranged from people discovering glitches in the system to the origin of how the world was destroyed to one of the Sentinels successfully becoming self-aware and taking on characteristics such as compassion and empathy for humanity. Neo (Keanu Reeves) might have been Red Pill Jesus #34890, but his story isn’t the only one in the world.