“Everything in nature has purpose, even violence.” So says Natalie Raven (Frances Conroy from Six Feet Under), the religious zealot character in Spike’s TV series adaptation of Stephen King’s The Mist. This new trailer (above) along with the previous one make the case that perhaps the channel that once tried to solve the mystery “Can you fart so hard your balls explode?” can make the upgrade to a different (but equally terrifying) kind of mystery. What’s in that mist? We hope it’s gorillas.

The 10-episode series expands on King’s novella, following characters in several locations as a family tries to reunite. We see just a small hint of a monster in the mist in the trailer above, when a teenager (played by Gus Birney) comes face to face with it. Other residents distrust the teenager for being the only one who’s walked into the mist and come back unscathed. Millennials are killing the getting-killed-by-mist industry.