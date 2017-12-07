‘The Predator’ Plot Details Are Emerging From Their Invisibility Cloak

20th Century Fox

We haven’t heard much about The Predator since the motion poster was released, but we do know it’s being directed and co-written by Shane Black, who is an awesome choice and was, amusingly, a short-lived character in the original 1987 Predator. We also know it stars Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, Thomas Jane, Jake Busey, Edward James Olmos, Augusto Aguilera, Alfie Allen, Yvonne Strahovski, and Jacob Tremblay. And now we know more about the plot, thanks to an interview with one of the cast members.

Pop Culture interviewed Jake Busey, who is both the son of Gary Busey and reveals he’s playing the son of the character his father played in Predator 2. The younger Busey also revealed the new movie explores why Predators visited Earth in the first place.