Taika Waititi, Not Chris Hemsworth, Is The Star Of This ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Behind-The-Scenes Video

#Thor #THOR: RAGNAROK
01.11.18 2 hours ago

It’s still hard to believe that Taika Waititi, whose previous biggest hit was Hunt for the Wilderpeople ($23 million), was handed the keys to Thor: Ragnarok. But Marvel and Disney made a great choice, because not only was the third Thor the franchise’s most critically successful movie (a sterling 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes), it also made more money than Thor and Thor: The Dark World.

So it’s wonder that Waititi is Ragnarok‘s real star.

It’s hard to outshine Chris Hemsworth, but the What We Do in the Shadows writer does that in the video above. He spends most of the time taking his role as scene-stealing gladiator Korg very seriously, and entertaining Hemsworth’s co-stars, including Tessa Thompson and Cate Blanchett.

I also present this GIF, of Waititi and Jeff Goldblum dancing, without comment.

MARVEL STUDIOS

In related news, Hemsworth and Waititi rang in the new year together (aww). “We gave cheers to Thor 3,” Hemsworth said. “But it also was like what could we do with [Thor 4]? We could do this and this. We were throwing ideas around. But also, just to work together again. That was one of the most enjoyable creative partnerships I’ve ever had.” They’re so close, they even share wigs.

MARVEL STUDIOS

Thor: Ragnarok comes out on DVD and Blu-Ray on March 7.

(Via USA Today)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor#THOR: RAGNAROK
TAGSblooper reelsTAIKA WAITITITHORthor: ragnarok

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 day ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 2 days ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP