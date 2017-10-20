The Best Moments From Taika Waititi And Jeff Goldblum’s ‘Thor: Ragnorak’ Facebook Live Interview

Jeff Goldblum and Taiki Waititi were on Facebook Live this morning to discuss their upcoming Thor: Ragnarok and be generally charming and wonderful.

Facebook Live

The first item of discussion involved Waititi’s long-rumored cameo performance as Korg. “He is made of rocks. At first glance, you’d think it was just a pile of rocks sitting in the corner but no he’s actually a being. On the inside he’s very gentle, very sweet and good natured. He’s soft on the inside like whipped cream, like a whipped cream with flower petals sprinkled on top of it.”

“You’re like a cannoli,” Goldblum added, making us all very hungry.

Facebook Live

Goldblum was then asked about his character, the Grandmaster, which naturally led to a conversation about Grandmaster Flash (and Harry Anderson from Night Court) and Waititi singing “White Lines” while Goldblum accompanied with a mimed bass.

Facebook Live

They never actually get around to discussing his actual character. It’s fine.

The duo was then asked about the amount of improvisation in the film.

Facebook Live

The conversation turned to William Shakespeare, obviously. Waititi’s favorite is Othello. And on the subject of favorites, they were asked their favorite Marvel movie. Like true and proper professionals, they stayed on task.

GOLDBLUM: Thor: Ragnarok, it’s an easy one for me.
WAITITI: Very easy for me. It’s the only one I’ve seen.

Then everyone took a quick snuggle break.

Facebook Live

Facebook Live

They then, without being asked, it should always be noted, talked about their favorite Godfather characters and moments. They’re both really into Sonny and his iconic fist bite.

Facebook Live

In one of the rare moments of actually answering a question (again, this is fine) they responded to “Who would win in a fight?” by engaging in the most crucial contest of strength: the thumb war. Spoiler: they both won. As did we all.

Facebook Live

Check out the full interview for Jeff Goldblum fawningly not remembering anything about The Professional, their controversial stances on dogs, and lots more spooning.

Facebook Live

