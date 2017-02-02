‘Underground’ Adds Icon Harriet Tubman To The Cast For Season 2

WGN

Harriet Tubman is an American hero. Over the course of the decade she was a conductor on the Underground Railroad, she rescued over 300 slaves their masters without ever being caught or losing a single “passenger.” During the Civil War, she spear-headed a raid that helped 750 slaves reach boats that would take them to freedom. She was instrumental in the abolitionist movement and spent her later years working towards women’s suffrage She was a gun-toting, sword-wielding, brook-no-nonsense leader and Union spy. In short, she was one of the bravest American women to ever walk this green Earth. It’s the kind of story Hollywood loves, and yet other than documentaries, the only time Harriet Tubman has starred in a story of her incredible life was in the 1978 miniseries A Woman Called Moses. Her first portrayal on the big screen was in the 2012 film Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. A sad showing for such an incredible woman.



With a biopic starring Viola Davis in the works, that oversight is finally being rectified but for those who don’t want to wait that long, WGN America has you covered. The channel announced the second season of Underground will introduce Aisha Hinds as Harriet Tubman, along with a character poster of Tubman armed and ready to defend her “passengers.”

From the official press release:

Season two of the 10-episode, hour-long series follows an unremitting struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice. Set in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s daring attempt to stage the greatest escape in history, this group of American heroes continues on their harrowing journey to freedom, with legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman blazing the trail.

Character posters for the rest of the cast — both new and returning — include Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Friday Night Lights), Aldis Hodge (Hidden Figures), Jessica de Gouw (Arrow), Alano Miller (Loving), Christopher Meloni (Sin City: A Dame To Kill For), Amirah Vann (Girls), Jasika Nicole (Scandal), and DeWanda Wise (Shots Fired). The second season of Underground debuts on Wednesday March 8th at 10/9c.

