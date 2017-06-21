The ‘Venom’ Movie Will Feature Carnage As Its Villain

#Marvel
06.21.17 12 mins ago

Sony

As long as Sony has had the rights to Spider-Man, the company has been trying to figure out how to turn one character into a vast shared universe. The solo Venom movie appears to be the linchpin these plans rest on, but who will Venom fight? The one Spidey villain worse than he is, it turns out.

The Hollywood Reporter has a long story about how Sony’s deal to share Spider-Man with Marvel Studios will work that also details the other planned movies in the franchise. Amid that is the telling sentence, “As for the expansion plans, Tom Hardy is starring in Venom, dated for Oct. 5, 2018, which will also feature the villain Carnage.”

If you’re not familiar, Carnage is a serial killer bonded with the “son” of Venom’s living suit, which is actually an alien symbiote. Basically, if Venom is a psychopath, Carnage is a homicidal maniac. He’s also a somewhat controversial villain among fans, especially as he was introduced in a grim arc that had him murdering people at random. It is odd, however, in that Carnage came along well after Venom was an established villain, so the movie is likely changing Carnage’s origin. It also more or less tells us that an R-rating is all but inevitable; Carnage, before he was a supervillain, was basically the kid from The Bad Seed writ large. We’ll find out soon enough.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSMarvelSPIDER-MANvenom

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 5 days ago 15 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 6 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 6 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP