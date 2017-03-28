Sony / Marvel

With Spider-Man: Homecoming dropping a new trailer earlier on Tuesday, plenty of attention is being paid to the web-slinger and his entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The same can’t be said for his black, anti-hero “nemesis” Venom and his own solo film over at Sony. The film is currently slated for a 2018 release, but it doesn’t seem like it’s going to take place anywhere near Marvel’s film universe. In fact, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to connect to Spider-Man at all. According to Fandango, Homecoming director Jon Watts shoots down any crossover between the current Spider-Man and his slimy foe:

It’s not. It’s not connected to the Marvel world, so that’s really intriguing… what that will be. I don’t know anything about it. It’s not connected, so there’s not that overlap. I’m only focused on my movie right now.

I don’t know if that means Spider-Man can’t be connected at all. They could very well pull some sort of Deadpool and make it completely bonkers, but that’s likely a longshot. Not having it connected to Marvel is understandable given the scope of those films now, but it’s going to be weird having Venom or any of those other Spider-Man villain movies without the Peter Parker component. Will we get Miles Morales? We they just make Venom the main guy? Will any of it matter in the slightest? Who knows.