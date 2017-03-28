The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Easter Eggs You Missed

Venom Reportedly Won’t Be Connected To ‘Spider-Man’ Or The Larger Marvel Universe

#Marvel
Managing Editor, Trending
03.28.17

Sony / Marvel

With Spider-Man: Homecoming dropping a new trailer earlier on Tuesday, plenty of attention is being paid to the web-slinger and his entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The same can’t be said for his black, anti-hero “nemesis” Venom and his own solo film over at Sony. The film is currently slated for a 2018 release, but it doesn’t seem like it’s going to take place anywhere near Marvel’s film universe. In fact, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to connect to Spider-Man at all. According to Fandango, Homecoming director Jon Watts shoots down any crossover between the current Spider-Man and his slimy foe:

It’s not. It’s not connected to the Marvel world, so that’s really intriguing… what that will be. I don’t know anything about it. It’s not connected, so there’s not that overlap. I’m only focused on my movie right now.

I don’t know if that means Spider-Man can’t be connected at all. They could very well pull some sort of Deadpool and make it completely bonkers, but that’s likely a longshot. Not having it connected to Marvel is understandable given the scope of those films now, but it’s going to be weird having Venom or any of those other Spider-Man villain movies without the Peter Parker component. Will we get Miles Morales? We they just make Venom the main guy? Will any of it matter in the slightest? Who knows.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSMarvelSPIDER-MANSPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMINGvenom
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP