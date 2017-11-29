Welcome to another edition of The Walking Lulz, where we collect all the great memes made by fans about the latest episode of The Walking Dead in one place for your viewing enjoyment. There were a lot of pretty great moments in episode six of season eight to create memes from, but everyone’s favorite subject by far was Junkyard Gang leader Jadis with her freaky deaky naked crafting hobby. And that’s saying a lot because Rosita blew someone up with a bazooka!

We get it. You “ship” Jadis and Rick. Radis. Jick. Whatever. She shipped him too… right into a shipping container. Okay, I’ll show myself out now.

I'm glad they didn't take Ricks deal I really wanna see all those trash people die. #thewalkingdead A post shared by The Walking Dead (@rickstuff) on Nov 28, 2017 at 8:42am PST