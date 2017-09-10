Jessica Chastain Plants Some Seeds Of Doubt About Her Rumored ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Role

#X-men #Jennifer Lawrence
09.10.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Fox

There has been a lot of speculation about the next X-Men film, Dark Phoenix, and how Fox will handle their second go at the classic comic storyline that defined the super team during their popularity in the ’70s and ’80s. Longtime X-Men producer Simon Kinberg will step in as director for this installment and the film has brought in Jessica Chastain to take on a role that most people thought was galactic empress Lilandra, a love interest for James McAvoy’s Charles Xavier and a major piece of the Phoenix saga.

She had been threatening to make McAvoy “cry so hard” when she joined the film, leading many to assume they would be a major pair in the new film. They had previously shared the screen in The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, so the familiarity was already intact, but it’s a now post on Instagram that casts doubt on these early reports.

Instagram

There’s no real teasing going on there. More a blunt rejection of the earlier reports, casting doubt on where the film is taking the story and who Chastain could really be playing. She definitely could still be Lilandra of the Shi’ar, mostly because Instagram comments aren’t gospel. But if she’s not, the red hair has some thinking she could be playing some sort of manifestation of Jean Grey’s darker side. This all follows the comments from Kinberg that he needs to find a way to “ground” the X-Men’s most intergalactic story because they are more “human…and emotional” stories.

For what it is worth, there’s no hint of darkness in the actress’ first post from the set, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSdark phoenixJENNIFER LAWRENCEJESSICA CHASTAINX-MENX-Men: Dark Phoenix

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP