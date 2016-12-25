Craziest Facts About The 'Alien' Franchise

The ‘Alien: Covenant’ Trailer Is Bursting With Easter Eggs And References To The Series

#Alien
12.25.16

If you’re just checking in after the Christmas rush, Fox greeted many when the clock struck midnight with a trailer for Alien: Covenant. Instead of being a cheery surprise for the holidays, the trailer ups the terror and points to a return to form for the series. Not only that, but it carries plenty of the hallmarks that we’ve seen in past installments and seems ready to build the promised bridge to the original Alien.

But to build that bridge, it seems that the film will have to crack a few chests, and backs, in the process. It also seems ready to make up for where Prometheus fell short. That means plenty of Michael Fassbender as David and some answers for where Noomi Rapace’s Elizabeth Shaw ended up.

The trailer introduces some of the new faces, most of them in peril. You’ll likely recognize Demián Bichir from The Bridge on FX and The Hateful Eight, doing a bit of laughing while the ship makes a landing. You’ll also surely notice Danny McBride at the helm of the ship complete with a cowboy hat. No sign of James Franco, but surely his character makes some sort of impact with the crew.

