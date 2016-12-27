Actress Carrie Fisher, who passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering a massive heart attack on Friday, is best known for her work in Star Wars, but she was so much more than a princess. She was a mental health advocate, author (her most recent memoir, The Princess Diarist, is as sad as it is hilarious), and owner of the world’s best pet, Gary the Dog. Fisher — who also made memorable guest star appearances on shows as varied as 30 Rock, Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, Sex and the City, Weeds, Family Guy, The Big Bang Theory, and Entourage — was an inspiration to many, and following her death, there’s been an outpouring of tributes. Not that she’d want to read them.
In Wishful Drinking, Fisher wrote about the time Star Wars director George Lucas — who, she said, “ruined my life. And I mean that in the nicest possible way” — told her she couldn’t wear a bra underneath her Princess Leia dress. His reasoning: “There’s no underwear in space.” Fisher continued, “He said it with such conviction. Like he had been to space and looked around and he didn’t see any bras or panties anywhere. He explained. ‘You go into space and you become weightless. Then your body expands but your bra doesn’t, so you get strangled by your own underwear.’ I think that this would make for a fantastic obituary. I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.”
Carrie Fisher — who, unlike some of her cranky castmates, always had a sense of humor about Star Wars, despite being treated the worst — was the best.
