A lot of things in life are uncertain, but one thing you can count on is the Fast & Furious franchise. Will there be car chases? Hell yeah. Will there be speeches about the importance family? You know it. Will The Rock somehow make ridiculous dialogue work with one cast-cracking arm flex? Oh, absolutely. However, from the information gleaned by the insurance experts over at InsureTheGap.com, it seems that the biggest hallmark of the franchise is very, very costly mayhem and property damage.

According to the nifty graphs over on InsureTheGap, the heroes and villains of the franchise that will never quit have racked up a tab of $514,364,366. However, it seems like our car thieves turned protagonists (turned maybe evil in the upcoming The Fate Of The Furious?) are doing the most damage, causing $320,210,007 over the course of seven films. Honestly, they need to include a short film of Vin Diesel trying to fill out insurance paper work on the next Blu-Ray release. You are lying if you say that wouldn’t be the funniest thing in the entire world.

When you look at an itemized breakdown of everything damaged or destroyed by this not-so-merry band of outsiders, it gets even more staggering (and, quite frankly, awesome):

169 regular cars damaged

142 regular cars destroyed

32 “special vehicles” destroyed

53 buildings damaged

31 buildings destroyed

With the release of The Fate Of The Furious quickly approaching, fans can expect these numbers to grow exponentially. How much do you think it will cost to replace that giant submarine?

