Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 debuted its second full trailer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night (first teaser here and first trailer here), but earlier in the day director James Gunn cleared up some rumors about the film. Gunn has been generous with information about his movies all along, giving away as much as he’s allowed to, interacting with fans on Facebook and Twitter, and giving insight into some of the behind the scenes planning, like how close we came to missing out on Baby Groot.

The newest rumors are regarding the Marvel Legends action figure line, which includes Adam Warlock and Darkhawk among the Guardians characters, leading to speculation those two would show up in Vol. 2. It’s not entirely far-fetched, as Adam Warlock has been rumored for awhile, Warlock’s cacoon was spotted among The Collector’s belongings, and Warlock’s other half Ayesha is the sequel’s villain.

But does the presence of Warlock and Darkhawk alongside Guardians characters really mean anything? Gunn addressed those rumors on Tuesday during a Facebook Live Q&A, as transcribed by CBR:

“I think it was not very well thought out because I’m getting questions about. ‘Is Darkhawk in the movie because of the Marvel Legends figure? Is Adam Warlock in the movie because of the Marvel Legends figures?’ All you need to do is look at the packaging, you guys. On the packaging cover, it says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on the figures that are from the movie and it doesn’t say Vol. 2 on the other figures. So that should tell you what’s from the movie and what’s not.”

This doesn’t mean Adam Warlock won’t figure into the Marvel Cinematic Universe eventually, however. The Soul Gem is the only infinity stone not yet accounted for, and Warlock has connections to it. There are no infinity stones (and presumably no Thanos) in Vol. 2, so perhaps Warlock will show up in a movie that has Thanos and his fancy bejeweled glove in it.

(Via James Gunn, CBR, and Screen Rant)