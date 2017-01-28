Confirmed: Iran's Asghar Farhadi won't be let into the US to attend Oscar's. He's nominated for best foreign language film…#MuslimBan — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 28, 2017

Donald Trump’s executive orders are affecting those in the cinematic world. Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, who is up for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2017 Academy Awards for his film The Salesman, will not be able to enter the country to attend the awards ceremony due to Donald Trump’s immigration ban. It is not known at this time if Farhadi will be able to attend the ceremony.

Controversy arose after Trump signed an executive order that suspended the entry of refugees in the country for 120 days. Iran is one of the seven countries that are on the banned list, including Syria, whose refugees are barred indefinitely. Controversy around the situation continued as several refugees were detained at airports in the U.S. on Saturday. Iran officials fired back on Saturday, by announcing it has imposed its own ban on Americans. The move was criticized by many, including The Salesman star Taraneh Alidoosti, who tweeted “Trump’s visa ban for Iranians is racist” and said she won’t attend the Academy Awards:

Trump's visa ban for Iranians is racist. Whether this will include a cultural event or not,I won't attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest pic.twitter.com/CW3EF6mupo — Taraneh Alidoosti (@t_alidoosti) January 26, 2017

This is a complicated situation for many, including Farhadi, whose film The Salesman is up for Best Foreign Language Film. Farhadi won the award in 2012 for his film A Separation. And others are being affected by the ban, which CNN reported could affect up to 134 million people. The president has yet to comment on the situation, as protests are happening across the country.

(Via Variety & CNN)