There is now a video on the internet called “Dog Wick” which has a very straightforward and perfect description. Simply, it is a version of the movie John Wick except for instead of the titular character being an assassin in this video the dog is the rogue killer. If that doesn’t make any sense, then it’s probably because you haven’t seen John Wick yet, which is a complete oversight on your part. There are exactly two days left to rectify that mistake before John Wick: Chapter 2 arrives and trust us, you won’t regret it. It’s a bit unimaginable that somebody on Earth hasn’t seen the first movie yet, but we won’t judge anyone.

Anyway, this short parody video is a blessing to the internet that is also a perfect way to celebrate the arrival of the second John Wick installment. It goes so far as to even deftly match some of the same cinematography decisions as a real John Wick movie, even though naturally the lead actor’s hair here isn’t as smooth and flowing as Keanu Reeves. He shouldn’t feel bad though, as that’s impossible. There’s John Wick’s death with his dog at his side (instead of how the opposite happens in the movie), the dog blowing up his dog house as a trap for the assassins chasing him, and even a gravestone that says “John Wick: He Loved His Dog.”

If the studio is looking for an intermediary film between John Wick: Chapter 2 and the inevitable John Wick: Chapter 3 (as well as chapters 4 through infinity, because those have to happen) a movie about the dog killing a bunch of people sounds like a great idea. As it says, there’s no law that dogs can’t shoot people! Greenlight this project in full right now.