20th Century Fox

Thanks to a number of new releases, there was a lot of activity at this weekend’s box office, which delivered fairly large numbers overall, although it wasn’t great news for everyone. Despite middling reviews (51 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), Kingsman: The Golden Circle finally knocked IT from the top spot, scoring around $40 million. The good news for Fox is that Golden Circle bested the opening weekend of the first Kingsman movie, Secret Service ($36 million), but the bad news is that the movie comes in lower than original expectations for the sequel (the studio had originally hoped for closer to a $50 million weekend). The film, however, doesn’t have to put up massive numbers in the states; the original earned a decent $128 million stateside, but that only represented 31 percent of its $414 million gross worldwide. Nevertheless, with a budget $20 million higher than Secret Service and the additions of Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, and Pedro Pascal, I’m sure the studio had hoped for a better outing.

The popularity of IT probably didn’t help matters. The Stephen King movie fell to number two in its third week, but it didn’t fall hard, dropping down to $29 million. Overall, however, IT has now earned $265 million, making it the highest grossing R-rated horror movie of all time (before inflation is accounted for). It’s only $30 million away from taking the crown away from Sixth Sense for highest rated horror movie of all time for any rating. It’s also easily the best performing Stephen King adaptation (Green Mile’s $136 million is a distant second) and it continues to move up the charts for highest rated R-rated movie of all time in any genre (it currently sits in 6th place, behind The Hangover’s $277 million and within shouting distance of number one, The Passion of the Christ with $370 million). It’s even doing well internationally, where it has put up close to $200 million, so far (and that’s before it has opened in China).

Warner

Meanwhile, The Lego Ninjago Movie essentially struck out this weekend, earning a mere $20 million, significantly less than the $69 million earned by The Lego Movie in its opening weekend, and even much less than the $53 million The Lego Batman opened with earlier this year. It’s hard to pinpoint the exact reason for the disappointing outing of Ninjago — mixed reviews, LEGO movie fatigue, or lack of interest in Ninjago — but the third outing has certainly soured the franchise. Most damning, I think, is the fact that it’s a so-so movie; I saw it with a group of kids, none of whom were particularly impressed with it, as the B+ Cinemascore attests (a lousy grade for an animated flick). Ninjago is going to have to leg it out in the coming weeks if it hopes to make good on its $70 million budget.