Netflix

While you can’t deny that Adam Sandler has left his mark on the comedy world, but the man has been coast on his past success for a while now. Between Grown Ups, Blended, and Pixels, each new film feels more like a paid vacation for Sandler, his sweatpants, and his comedian buddies than anything else. However, people like what they know, so Sandler continues to be a box office draw and Netflix record breaker, Razzie nominations be damned. Still, it’s not a bad gig if you can get it, and Sandler has made it quite clear that he doesn’t care at all about the bad reviews. It’s pretty easy to handle the ire of the internet when you’re sitting on a big pile of money.

Netflix definitely still wants to be in the Adam Sandler business, and following the release of their upcoming collaboration Sandy Wexler, the streaming giant is ordering four more films with the SNL alum according to Deadline. Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, released a statement extolling the continued partnership with Happy Madison, saying:

“Adam Sandler one of the leading comedians in the film world, and his movies have proven to be extremely successful with our subscribers around the world. We are thrilled at the opportunity to extend our partnership with Adam and his entire team at Happy Madison and keep the world laughing.”

Sandler, a fan of making money, is also pleased by the development.

“Love working with Netflix and collaborating with them. I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They’ve made me feel like family and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

