Oh Hai, James Franco As Tommy Wiseau In ‘The Disaster Artist’ Trailer

#James Franco
07.18.17 27 mins ago

The buzz out of South by Southwest was true: James Franco is that good as Tommy Wiseau. Based on Greg Sestero’s book of the same name, The Disaster Artist is about the making of The Room, one of the most infamously terrible (but oddly delightful) movies of all-time. In Wiseau, Franco found an oddball kindred spirit, so much so that he directed The Disaster Artist “using Tommy’s speech pattern and accent,” according to Jason Mantzoukas, who has a small part in the genuinely moving biopic. Also appearing in the film: Dave Franco (as Sestero), Seth Rogen, Nathan Fielder, and everyone else you’d expect.

Here’s the official synopsis.

The Disaster Artist follows the outrageous adventures of eccentric filmmaker Tommy Wiseau and his best friend, actor Greg Sestero. These two endearing misfits move to L.A. and try to live the Hollywood dream by making their very own feature film, but end up embarking on a wildly unpredictable and hilariously unforgettable production. Leading to one of the most infamous, bizarre, and beloved midnight movies of all time, The Room.

The Disaster Artist — which also stars Alison Brie, Josh Hutcherson, Zac Efron, Hannibal Buress, Paul Scheer, and Jacki Weaver — opens on December 1 in New York and Los Angeles and December 8 nationwide.

