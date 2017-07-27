Things You Never Want To See When You Check Into A Hotel Room

HBO

If there’s one thing HBO’s new anthology series Room 104 gets, it’s that hotel rooms, no matter how luxurious and expensive, are inherently disturbing. The show, which follows 12 different story lines taking place in the same room over varying time periods, is poised to celebrate that creeping dread that a whole host of things (unnatural and otherwise) have happened in those communal spaces.

Who knows exactly why hotels carry such a chilling, sinister aura? Maybe it’s the muddled history — so many people coming through, so many stories, so many chances you might end up in a room where a murder took place decades earlier. Maybe the staff appears too friendly, too removed, too polite not to be unhinged members of secret cults or suffering from some kind of dissociative identity disorder. Or maybe the rooms themselves seem supernatural, capable of transporting you to a different reality or forcing you to confront your deepest fears and desires.

Hotels are weird. That’s just an accepted fact. Luckily, film has given us a blueprint for the kind of establishments we should actively avoid when looking to book a room. If any of these hair-raising happenings pop up during your hotel stay, check out immediately before you check out immediately or bring home a deep emotional scar as a souvenir.

Kid Ghosts



Warner Bros

It goes without saying that before you decide to book a stay at a hotel, or, more importantly, take up a position at said lodging, you should do your research. If Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) had been able to Trip Advisor the Overlook Hotel before agreeing to be its winter caretaker, he might’ve read reports about creepy identical twin ghost children who want someone to “play with them forever.” If long, maze-like hallways and a history of familial carnage appear in the top comments in the Yelp review of the hotel you’re looking at, just keep pedaling your trike-y in another direction.