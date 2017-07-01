Paramount

Whether you want it or not, Top Gun: Maverick is happening. Tom Cruise is ready head back into the danger zone, telling Access Hollywood “Aviators are back, the need for speed. We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one … but a progression for Maverick.” While it’s a fun movie, Top Gun isn’t exactly a paragon of character development, so we’ll see what Cruise and co. has in store.

While it was originally a little hazy on the details, Entertainment Weekly announced on Friday that the film would be released on July 12, 2019, and that Joseph Kosinski, who worked with Cruise on Oblivion, has officially signed on to direct.

There is still no official word on plot or who is returning, but something tells me that Maverick will be going toe to toe with some new hotshot who just wants to prove himself in the sky. So far, Cruise is the only original cast member who is involved with the project, but hopefully a few will return (sadly, not Anthony Edwards, unless Goose has a miraculous resurrection). Val Kilmer has expressed interest in the project in the past, so a beach volleyball rematch may need to happen.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)