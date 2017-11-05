Columbia

The fantasy of a Step Brothers sequel has mostly been just that. A fantasy. Will Ferrell has vaguely suggested Step Brothers 2 isn’t an impossibility, but there’s no guarantee it’ll be coming our way either. The really frustrating thing about this? Ferrell recently shared an early plot idea that was toyed with for a future Huff N Doback adventure and on paper it sounds like a pretty sensible direction for a sequel.

Chatting with the New York Daily News, Ferrell mentioned there was something he and Adam McKay were once considering for part 2.

“We talked about Step Brothers and then Adam and I got sidetracked with other things,” said Ferrell. “We had a whole story where John (C. Reilly) and I follow our parents to live in a retirement community and try to convince them that we earned the right to retire as well.”

Ferrell, who has Daddy’s Home 2 on the way, tells the Daily News that he’s somewhat wary of sequels. His experience with Anchorman 2 drove that home, although Ferrell concedes it’s a bit of a luxury problem.

“The sequel thing is so funny because, we decided obviously to go down the road with Anchorman, and we made what I thought was a really great sequel, really funny,” he said. “The entertainment media and fans beg you, and beg you, and beg you for sequels, and then you make it and you definitely have a fraction that’s like, ‘Well, not as good as the first one.’ So I guess it’s a catch-22. It’s a nice catch-22, because people love the movies in the first place.”

The prospect of Step Brothers 2 remains as foggy as ever, but there is another Ferrell/Reilly led comedy in the pipeline. The pair star in the comedy Holmes and Watson which is due out November 9, 2018. We’ll be keeping tabs on the status of Prestige Worldwide in the meantime.

(Via New York Daily News & Collider)