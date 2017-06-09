A D.C. police officer is in “very critical condition” according to NBC 4 Washington after a hit and run incident in the Adams Morgan neighborhood. Witnesses on the scene reported seeing a white pickup truck swerve a bus, hitting two D.C. bicycle officers and a D.C. Department of Transportation employee at high speed before reportedly running a red light and slamming into a dump truck. Witnesses on the scene described the incident, pointing out the “absolutely horrifying screech” that caught their attention:

“What we saw was just horrifying. There was a police officer who had been thrown pretty much 30 feet,” Vincentz said.

“The officers… were yelling at the truck ‘stop!’ and the truck wasn’t slowing down. The truck was probably going about 50 miles an hour and just hit them,” Michael Matuson said.