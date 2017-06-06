Last week, Bill Maher came under fire for using the “N-word” in a (supposedly) joking manner during his HBO show Real Time With Bill Maher. He was immediately roasted from all angles because of the decision, with some people coming out to defend him and others lambasting his seeming insistence that he had the right to say that word because it was part of a humorous – or “humorous” – exchange. HBO has since released a statement about the exchange and Maher himself apologized. But that doesn’t mean the fallout is over.
Senator Al Franken, who was scheduled to appear on the show, has released a statement canceling his appearance and expressing disappointment in his friend’s decision. According to The Huffington Post, Franken’s team released the following:
“Senator Franken believes that what Bill Maher said was inappropriate and offensive, which is why he made the decision not to appear on the next episode of Real Time. He was glad to see Bill, who the Senator considers to be a good friend, apologize and express sincere regret for his comment.”
Franken is currently in the middle of a press tour on behalf of his latest book, and HBO has not yet named a replacement guest for this week’s show.
Nothing like tossing a “Friend” under the bus for the cheapest of political capital. Now that I know he’s a man of principle I’ll certainly be purchasing his book.
Look, it’s a stunning lack of political and social awareness. Witness his lack of empathy. Marvel at his stupidity.
And yet, he still refuses to disavow Chevy Chase.
For the thing where he called Richard Pryor the n-word?
Ok. Sure.
Wow. Didn’t see this coming from Franken of all people.
My guess is that he has Bill’s back from a comedian’s perpective but understands that as a Senator representing the people of his state that he needs to not appear to support it.
Does this mean Franken will be quitting the Senate? I’m pretty sure stupider things have been said there…
They can replace Franken with Yolo Minneapolis or Tammy Lauren.
It’s like they said in the Frotcast. Louis c.k. gets away with it, but not because he “earned it”. It’s because he makes it funny. That’s it. It wasn’t funny when Maher said it, so he got boom roasted.