Al Franken Doesn’t Even Try To Hold Back Laughter Over Trump’s Meritless Wiretapping Claims

03.05.17 2 hours ago

The White House is scrambling to get back on track after yet another Trump-tweeted mess, and two senators — amused Democrat Al Franken and deer-in-the-headlights Republican Marco Rubio — provided Sunday political talk-show responses that illustrate the absurdity of the situation. To briefly recap, Trump dropped unfounded accusations that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. The president offered no proof and made these claims following a Breitbart recap of an intricate conspiracy theory that charged Obama with a “silent coup” against Trump. Well, Franken didn’t even try to hide his amusement while speaking to ABC News’ Martha Raddatz:

“My reaction to that is of course there wasn’t [bursts into laughter]. The president … he said this was a fact. And anyone knows, I’m on the Judiciary Committee, we do look at this intelligence stuff. You have to get a FISA or an order to do something like this … The president of the United States did not tap Donald Trump’s phone. I mean, that’s just ridiculous, and it’s a distraction.”

