Megyn Kelly hasn’t been on NBC’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly for long, but she’s already managed to find herself mired in controversy. The trailer for Kelly’s interview with InfoWar’s Alex Jones hit on Sunday night, and despite the fact that she seems to take him to task over his damaging conspiracy theories, many are finding the fact that she’s giving him such a mainstream platform very troubling.

One of Jones’ particularly toxic pet theories — that Sandy Hook was a hoax and the parents faked the deaths of their own children — has made many speak out against the interview, including Nelba Márquez-Greene, whose daughter was killed in the mass shooting.

It's a miracle no #sandyhook parent has ended their life yet. The loss of a loved one and the constant harrasment is too much. @megynkelly — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) June 12, 2017

Here you go @megynkelly – her name is Ana Grace Márquez-Greene. Say her name- stare at this & tell me it's worth it. @nbc #SandyHook pic.twitter.com/mKrU63KWmA — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) June 12, 2017

I'll give you 26 reasons not to air this interview #shameonNBC https://t.co/BcigLJZ3ML — Heather Whaley (@HeatherWhaley) June 12, 2017