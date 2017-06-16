Exclusive Sneak Peek! Alex Jones To Release Full @MegynKelly Interview Full video will be posted to https://t.co/5PAYpjg2Hu pic.twitter.com/hZav4jfbIS — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 16, 2017

Ahead of Megyn Kelly’s televised interview with conspiracy-pusher Alex Jones, the Infowars host has made good on his threat to release audio of their talks …. sort of. He had bragged about recording the entire interview, but what he actually released was the pre-interview “wooing” phone discussion, in which Kelly sold the prospective profile to Jones. And he embedded those quotes within a 30-minute Infowars episode (which you can watch at the bottom of this post — it’s full of ranty Jones) that he dropped in the dead of night.

The audio arrives after almost no one has vocalized support for Kelly and NBC deciding to air this interview, largely because of how Jones spread a fake Sandy Hook conspiracy (that the parents of victims were paid actors, and the entire massacre was orchestrated by the feds). Newtown parents were angry that they weren’t asked to speak on the record with only Jones’ perspective being presented. As for Jones, he unleashed a bizarre rant after Kelly confronted him on the subject. The audio reveals why Jones feels blindsided because Kelly coaxed him with borderline-flattery prior to the interview.

Essentially, Kelly resolved to conduct a softball-style interview and promised not to pull a “gotcha” on Jones. She first told him that his circus act of a custody trial made her view him as a regular guy (what?), and she felt bad for how the media covered the event. Some excepts:

“The reason you are interesting to me is because I followed your custody case and I think you had a very good point about the way the media was covering it. And for some reason they treated you and your family as fair game, and they never would have done that [with a] mainstream-media figure. “I saw a different side of you and you became very fascinating to me. Your comments during the trial just reminded me you are just like anybody and I thought that would be an interesting story to tell.”

Then Kelly promised to tell everyone who the real Alex Jones is — apparently a misunderstood creature — and she hinted at humanizing him. For real: