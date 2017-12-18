DEVELOPING: Amtrak train derails onto Interstate 5 in Washington state https://t.co/dZOridEMVO pic.twitter.com/TNddjFW2oN — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 18, 2017

(Note: Ongoing updates will be available at the bottom of this post.)

According to CBS News, an Amtrak train derailed while crossing an overpass on Interstate 5 in Washington state near the city of Dupont. Images from drivers, news crews on the scene, and the Washington State Department of Transportation’s nearby traffic camera reveal several train cars went off the overpass with one now dangling down onto the highway, where all lanes of traffic have been stopped.

Local CBS affiliate KIRO 7 is also reporting that emergency personnel on the scene of the derailment are treating it as a “mass casualty incident.” The Associated Press notes that several “injuries and casualties” are being reported (with CNN later adding that at least three people have been killed).

All SB lanes of I-5 blocked near Mounts Road in Pierce County due to derailed train car. Avoid area! pic.twitter.com/SBH7dCc6yg — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) December 18, 2017

Passengers who spoke with CBS News, as well as KING 5 reporter Alex Rozier, confirmed the train was the newly minted Amtrak 501 line, which reportedly departed with 70 passengers aboard. The new high speed service was only rated for a top speed of 79 mph in the vicinity of the derailment in Dupont. According to data made available by Amtrak’s real-time location service at the time of the accident, however, the train was traveling at 81 mph.

BREAKING: Sound Transit confirms for me the train that derailed was Amtrak 501. This is the very first day for the early service. I was on that exact train this morning. We got off 10 minutes before the derailment. — Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) December 18, 2017