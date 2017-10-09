Getty Image

Wildfires have been ripping through Northern California on Monday, beginning inNapa, Sonoma, and Yuba counties, before eventually spreading to Anaheim Hills. The fires have burned over 1,000 acres since late morning, putting over 1,000 homes at risk. As the fires get more intense and widespread, evacuation for certain areas is currently underway.

Areas that have been evacuated include:

– Anaheim Hills

– East of Weir Canyon Road and Serrano Avenue

– Neighborhoods south of the 91 Freeway, west of the 241 Freeway, north of Nohl Ranch Road and east of Serrano Avenue

– Nohl Ranch Road and Canyon Rim

– Running Springs Elementary School

– Canyon Rim Elementary School

– Anaheim Hills Elementary School

– East of Serrano Avenue, north of Nohl Ranch Road, south of 91 Freeway

If you are planning your evacuation route, please keep these road closures in mind:

– EB-91 was shut down at Weir Canyon Road, Imperial Highway, and Lakeview Avenue

– The FasTrak lane on EB-91 closed

– WB-91 still open

– The 241 toll road is closed in both directions from the 91 Freeway to Santiago/Chapman

There are also a number of evacuation centers opening for residences in need of shelter and assistance:

– Dowtown Anaheim Youth Center, 225 S. Philadelphia St.

– Dowtown Anaheim Community Center, 250 E. Center St.

– Animals can go to OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

– East Anaheim branch library, 8201 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road

Residents with questions about Canyon Fire 2 can call an information line at (714) 765-4333.

(Via ABC7, NBC Los Angeles)