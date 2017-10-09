1,000 homes threatened, schools evacuated, regional parks closed due to fast-moving brush fire in Anaheim Hills https://t.co/9oTKa6vgtz pic.twitter.com/VdezogPDsm — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 9, 2017

A growing number of wildfires in Northern California continue to rage while spreading and damaging structures in Napa, Sonoma, and Yuba counties. The emerging photos from these blazes are terrifying to witness, and a new threat has emerged in Anaheim Hills, where a fast-spreading brush fire has burned 1,000 acres so far and threatens to level at least 1,000 homes.

Mandatory evacuations are taking place in the community that sits on the eastern edge of Anaheim. Smoke from the fire is visible at Disneyland as shown in this photo, which has been posted to Instagram by Nate Griffey, who wrote that ashes are falling from the sky over the park.