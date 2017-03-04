Trump's Foreign Aid Policy Could Cost Us

Anderson Cooper’s interview with ex-Trump adviser/ aide/ slight acquaintance Carter Page is almost like watching a video where a cat accidentally falls into a bathtub. It’s the odd and confusing follow-up to Chris Hayes’ chat with Page on Thursday, existing as this ouroboros of sorts where Page swallows his own tail only to regurgitate it and try it all over again.

If you were entering this interview attempting to understand Page’s relationship with Donald Trump, Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, or anybody in the Trump administration, you were sorely disappointed. Some of this can be attributed to the moving parts of Trump’s campaign from beginning to end according to CNN, but Page does himself no favors in this interview. Anderson Cooper is bewildered at times, pressing Page about his connections with Russia to the point that it seems like the CNN host is trying to convince himself that it’s all really happening.

Cooper keeps pouring on for close to a half hour and Page’s reactions throughout tell the story. He continues to try and bring up his strange letter to the Justice Department asking for an investigation into the Clinton campaign’s “hate crimes” and their attacks against him. This includes his claim that Clinton campaign targeted him because he is a “Catholic man.”

