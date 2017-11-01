In the wake of Tuesday’s horrific terror attack in New York City that left eight dead and many others injured when a truck plowed into a lower Manhattan bike path, Fox News and President Trump have already begun pointing fingers at who to blame the tragedy on. Meanwhile on CNN, New Day brought New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (and brother to CNN’s Chris Cuomo) on air to speak out about the attack, and he had some harsh words for Uzbekistani terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov, who is said to have been acting as a lone wolf in the attack.

“You do everything you can, you have the best police force you can, but when and if an incident happens, you make sure it’s not successful,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Success for them was not killing eight people. Success was the attempt to instill terror, and they failed. They have a 100 percent failure rate. They’re depraved cowards who fail. They failed yesterday, and they’ll fail every time they do it. And the best attack they had, 9/11, we got up bigger, better, stronger than ever before.”

“You didn’t instill terror,” he continued. “You made New York stronger at the end of the day. That’s the only way to do this. The only way to win is to frustrate their objective. And that’s what we’ve done. We did it brilliantly yesterday, and that’s going to be the New York tradition going forward.”