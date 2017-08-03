Anthony Scaramucci Changed His Mind On ‘Going Dark’ And Will Tell His Story In An Online Event On Friday

08.03.17 3 Comments

Getty Image

The Mooch can’t make up his mind. Only a day ago, Anthony Scaramucci revealed that he intended to “go dark” regarding his sudden dismissal (after 10 days) as White House Comms Director. The guy sounded utterly defeated and rather depressed about the fleeing affair, and it was easy to feel a twinge of empathy for him despite how the Mooch recently described Steve Bannon as one who self-fellatiates. Well, don’t worry about Scaramucci for too long.

CNN reveals that he’s already dusting himself off and will hold a live online event on Friday to clear the air on his firing. In addition, the Mooch drops a little more information on his previously expected tenure:

Scaramucci said this daytime event — which will be broadcast on various live platforms with help from former Fox News co-president Bill Shine — will give him the opportunity to reach and communicate with the President’s base.

Although his time as communications director was notably short, Scaramucci told CNN he only anticipated being in the position six to nine months. Scaramucci said he was brought into the White House as a “special purpose vehicle” to disrupt the culture of leaking and counterproductive infighting.

Is that last paragraph accurate? Scaramucci sold his investment firm when he accepted the White House gig, and he’s on the hook for millions in taxes as a result. All for a nine-month job, at best? That doesn’t make much sense, especially given the extensive communications plan he outlined, which also — weirdly — suggested a national lottery for people to play golf with President Trump. You know, so they could admire how Trump supposedly sinks “30-foot putts.” Guess that won’t be happening now!

The Mooch hasn’t yet announced a time for his momentous event — please let it involve a Twitter Q/A — but we’ll be watching.

(Via CNN & Mediaite)

TAGSAnthony Scaramucci

