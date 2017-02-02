TWITTER

On Thursday morning, President Trump spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast, an annual event organized by the Fellowship Foundation. Instead of asking for a moment of silence for the first United States service member killed under his administration, Trump continued his war of words with Celebrity Apprentice host/Jingle All the Way star, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“We had tremendous success on The Apprentice, and when I ran for president, I had to leave the show,” Trump said. “That’s when I knew for sure I was doing it. And they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes, it’s been a total disaster, and [creator Mark Burnett] will never, ever bet against Trump again.” It didn’t take long for Schwarzenegger to respond.

First, a spokesman for Schwarzenegger told ABC News, “Arnold is praying that President Trump can start improving his own approval ratings, which were the worst in history for an incoming president, by taking his job seriously and working inclusively.” Then Schwarzenegger released a video of his own. “Hey Donald,” he said. “I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs: You take over TV, because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job. Then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

It’s Schwarzenegger’s best performance since The Expendables 2.