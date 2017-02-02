On Thursday morning, President Trump spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast, an annual event organized by the Fellowship Foundation. Instead of asking for a moment of silence for the first United States service member killed under his administration, Trump continued his war of words with Celebrity Apprentice host/Jingle All the Way star, Arnold Schwarzenegger.
“We had tremendous success on The Apprentice, and when I ran for president, I had to leave the show,” Trump said. “That’s when I knew for sure I was doing it. And they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes, it’s been a total disaster, and [creator Mark Burnett] will never, ever bet against Trump again.” It didn’t take long for Schwarzenegger to respond.
First, a spokesman for Schwarzenegger told ABC News, “Arnold is praying that President Trump can start improving his own approval ratings, which were the worst in history for an incoming president, by taking his job seriously and working inclusively.” Then Schwarzenegger released a video of his own. “Hey Donald,” he said. “I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs: You take over TV, because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job. Then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”
It’s Schwarzenegger’s best performance since The Expendables 2.
And now all travel from Austria will be banned.
This should happen ONLY if Arnold takes on the persona of his character Dutch in the film Predator.
“GET TO THE WHITE HOOOOUUUUSSSSEEEE!!!!!!
Why don’t they just call him “Girl George”? Cut out all the confusion and stuff.
“It’s as satisfying to me as, uh, coming is, you know? As, ah, having sex with a woman and coming. And so can you believe how much I am in heaven? I am like, uh, getting the feeling of coming in a gym, I’m getting the feeling of coming at home, I’m getting the feeling of coming backstage when I pump up, when I pose in front of 5,000 people, I get the same feeling, so I am coming day and night. I mean, it’s terrific. Right? So you know, I am in heaven.”
If it’s a Schwarzenegger/Trump comparison, then I’m not entirely sure you want to start playing the quote game. Seem to recall one from Trump where he brags about grabbing pussies…
I was simply using a quote from Pumping Iron to display how I felt about the burn on Trump. Sooth the rage boner man….
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but yeah, I’d rather have Arnold in the white house than the current president.
You’re only saying that because he’s got political experience, smarts, and isn’t constantly embarrassing himself publicly.
Arnold as president should have all State of the Union addresses start with him holding a knife, because Arnold: [i.makeagif.com]
Any chance we can get a training and/or defense system montage beforehand?
God save us that Arnold has become the voice of reason.
The Constitution requires that the president has to be born in the US.
Has to be born a U.S. citizen. John McCaine and Ted Cruz were both born outside the U.S. but had U.S. citizen parents. IF Obama had really been born in Kenya, his mom was still a citizen.
Arnie can’t be prez, which is fine. Instead, let him fight Donald live on TV. Physically fight him.
Then after you guys have some long, important talks, hold a new election and just go on with your bad selves.
But someone, please, let Arnie thrash Drumpf
Man, imagine the ratings on that one…If it is possible to have a 100% share in all demos for the entire world, I think this event would be the one to reach that milestone!