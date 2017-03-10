Getty Image

Just when you thought he was out, they pull him back in again. Arnold Schwarzenegger, fresh off a middling stint as the host of NBC’s The Apprentice, is supposedly being eyed by the California GOP for a 2018 Senate run should he be interested. Based on a report from Politico, his name has been bandied about in recent weeks as merely an option for next year’s Senate race.

Schwarzenegger’s spokesperson responded to the rumors by saying,

“Right now Governor Schwarzenegger’s focus is on using his platform to bring some sensibility and coherency to Washington by fighting for redistricting reform, like we did in California. We are keeping all of our options open as far as how we can accomplish. that.”

Which isn’t a no!

The report also states that one of the reasons the former Governor of California is specifically being considered for this opportunity is the way that he gets under the current president’s skin. Which he has shown he can do multiple times with the same outcome — mainly, getting Trump to freak out every time Arnold takes a shot across the bow. It turns out the GOP in California is good with welcoming back a controversial political voice in the state if it means pissing off the Commander in Chief. Let’s see how that strategy works out for them, Cotton.

(via Politico)