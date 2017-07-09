An Australian Pundit’s Blistering Analysis Of Trump’s G20 Performance Is Getting Attention In The U.S.

07.09.17 2 hours ago 6 Comments

For those looking for a unapologetic criticism of Donald Trump’s presence at the G20, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s political editor was eager to oblige. Chris Uhlmann offered what is being described as a savage critique of Trump’s presidency and his actions at the conference, calling him a “uneasy, lonely, awkward figure” who has “no desire and no capacity to lead the world.” And while the reactions to the analysis would lead you to believe that Uhlmann let his emotions get the better of him, the statement was far from it.

Uhlmann, who claims he was once criticized for being “too conservative to be on the ABC,” offered a clear and professional look from abroad at a president and nation that appears to have grown winded in the race for global leadership. He cites Trump’s decision to remove the United States from the Paris Accords and the absence of any statement condemning the North Korean missile tests as the loudest examples of the president’s inadequacy. The ABC editor then moves onto Trump’s obsession with the more vapid aspects of the position:

“It’s the unscripted Trump that’s real: a man who barks out bile in 140 characters, who wastes his precious days as President at war with the West’s institutions like the judiciary, independent government agencies, and the free press…

“Mr Trump is a man who craves power because it burnishes his celebrity. To be constantly talking and talked about is all that really matters… and there is no value placed on the meaning of words, so what is said one day can be discarded the next.”

Uhlmann adds that Trump has “pressed fast forward on the decline of the United States as a global leader” with his actions, undermining the western values he extolled during his somewhat lauded speech in Poland from earlier in the week.

Around The Web

TAGSABCAUSTRALIAdonald trumpG20

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 6 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 6 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 6 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP