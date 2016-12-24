Watch @POTUS and @FLOTUS give their last holiday message from the White House: https://t.co/DMIoyKr3WH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 24, 2016

Ever since being sworn in, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama have done a lovely job of making “The First Family” connect as a real family. That’s not just due to Barack’s weakness for dad jokes, either. It’s moments like Barack and Michelle’s final Christmas address from the White House that radiate with a brand of love that will be hard to match.

In a statement urging care and compassion, as well as endorsing active support for service members, veterans and military families in the community, the POTUS/FLOTUS combo stressed the importance of the shared values Americans hold no matter what their background happens.

Barack Obama: Tomorrow, for the final time as the First Family, we will join our fellow Christians around the world to rejoice in the birth of our Savior. And as we retell His story from that Holy Night, we’ll also remember His eternal message, one of boundless love, compassion and hope. Michelle Obama: The idea that we are our brother’s keeper and our sister’s keeper. That we should treat others as we would want to be treated. And that we care for the sick… feed the hungry… and welcome the stranger… no matter where they come from, or how they practice their faith. Barack Obama: Those are values that help guide not just my family’s Christian faith, but that of Jewish Americans, and Muslim Americans; nonbelievers and Americans of all backgrounds. And no one better embodies that spirit of service than the men and women who wear our country’s uniform and their families.

The clip is just the right mix of cheer and “let’s be a good people, please” nudging you’d expect from an Obama White House address. We imagine things will look a touch different in 2017 when the White House address will be President-elect Donald Trump going through notes on Saturday Night Live and speaking to the people that didn’t die in a nuclear holocaust. CATCH THE FEVER!

(Via Time)