Getty Image

Barack Obama has slowly been making his way back into public life after leaving the White House back in January. He’s become more vocal about the Trump administration’s attempts at dismantling his hallmark legislation and started campaigning for Democrat candidates in gubernatorial elections. Now he might soon be forced to slow down in November for a reason all too familiar to the rest of the population: he’s got jury duty.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the former president has been summoned for jury duty in Cook County — the second-most populous county in the United States, which includes Chicago and several surrounding suburbs. Chief Judge Tim Evans, the county’s highest judicial figure, said he fully expects Obama to serve. Evans added that the county would accommodate Obama and his security detail, but did not specify on which day or at which courthouse Obama would appear.

When Obama does appear, he’ll watch an older video about the jury trial system in the state of Illinois narrated by NBC News anchor Lester Holt, a longtime Chicago broadcaster prior to his move to the national desk. Whether or not Obama is picked to serve on a criminal or civil jury, he’ll make $25 for the first day.

“Although it’s not a place where the public can earn a lot of money, it is highly appreciated,” Judge Evans said. “It’s crucial that our society get the benefit of that kind of commitment.”

(Via Chicago Tribune)