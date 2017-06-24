One Of Bill Cosby’s Accusers Compares His Town Hall Plan To ‘Jeffrey Dahmer Hosting A Town Hall On The Joy of Cooking’

Cosby’s town hall on sexual assault is like “Jeffrey Dahmer hosting a meeting “on the joy of cooking,” says accuser https://t.co/BCHeFzwhke — CNN (@CNN) June 24, 2017

In what could be considered Bill Cosby’s take on O.J. Simpson’s If I Did It, the comedian and alleged sex offender is going on a post-mistrial tour to educate young people about how to avoid being accused of sexual assault. The plan raised a few eyebrows and prompted a visceral reaction from one of the 50 women who accused Cosby of sexual assault, taking issue with the comedy legend’s new publicity lap. While chatting with CNN, Linda Kirkpatrick said that Cosby’s proposed tour is like “Jeffrey Dahmer hosting a town hall meeting on the joy of cooking.”

Cosby has proposed hosting a series of town halls aimed at young people, “especially young athletes,” who are apparently in danger of the ire of victimized women. Cosby’s team explained that the youth of today “need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying. When they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing.” According to Cosby spokeswoman Ebonee Benson, “anything at this point can be considered sexual assault.”