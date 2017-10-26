Bill O’Reilly’s Literary Talent Agency Won’t Represent Him For Any ‘Future Deals’

Things are not going well for podcaster Bill O’Reilly. Following a recent New York Times report indicating he allegedly paid $32 million to settle sexual harassment claims, after which Fox News renewed his contract, the resulting media frackas has seen O’Reilly fire back as Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson and others pile it on. To make matters worse, both his general representatives at UTA and his literary representatives at the William Morris Endeavor agency have dropped the former television personality altogether. So yeah, you probably won’t be getting any news Killing books anytime soon.

According to CNN, a spokesperson for WME revealed they were “no longer represent Bill O’Reilly for future deals.” What’s more, they explained, “It is our fiduciary responsibility to service the existing deals we have under contract, but we will not be working with him moving forward.” While the extent to which O’Reilly’s books sales bolster his personal wealth is “unclear,” his Killing franchise has sold millions of copies. His most recent entry, Killing England, knocked Hillary Clinton’s memoir from its top spot on the New York Times bestseller list earlier this month and remains there still.

Before you inevitably launch into a bunch of Killing Bill O’Reilly jokes, however, recall that UTA’s dropping the controversial figure earlier this week didn’t phase him. In fact, a spokesperson for O’Reilly revealed at the time that “Bill has already lined up alternative representation.” So if Milo Yiannopoulos can recover from a canceled book deal as quickly as he did, then O’Reilly will likely do the same.

(Via CNN and Deadline)

