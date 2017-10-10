Getty Image

Late Monday night, the New York Times released more excerpts of its headline-grabbing conversation with Senator Bob Corker (R-TN), in which the retiring senator expressed concern that Trump could put the United States “on the path to World War III.” In that interview, Corker also accused Trump of treating the office like a reality show and said that it alarmed him to have a president who acts “like he’s doing The Apprentice or something.” Now, these newly released excerpts elaborate on those points.

Corker told New York Times political correspondent Jonathan Martin, “When I watch him on television, and even, you know, sometimes — Well, when I watch his performances, you know, it very much feels to me like he thinks as president he’s on a reality television show.”

He also spoke to the gravity of the president’s words, and how they are perceived by those listening and watching around the globe:

And I just mean — I don’t think he understands that the messages that he sends out, especially when you take into account they’re being received in other languages around the world, what that does. I know he’s hurt, in several instances, he’s hurt us as it relates to negotiations that were underway by tweeting things out. And I just — It worries me. Again, I don’t think he’s a warmonger. But I don’t think he fully, I don’t think he appreciates that when the president of the United States speaks, and says the things that he does, the impact that it has around the world, especially in the region that he’s addressing. And so yeah, I mean, yeah, it’s concerning to me. A lot of people think that there’s some good cop, bad cop act underway, but that’s just not true. That’s just not true.

It seems fairly obvious now, but … isn’t this what happens when people literally vote a reality TV star as President of the United States? On the campaign trail, was there ever a time when Trump didn’t conduct himself in a manner that would suggest this is exactly what we would get from President Donald Trump? It’s just baffling.

For his part, Trump unsurprisingly responded to Corker’s remarks on Twitter Tuesday morning, firing off a tweet that read, “The Failing @nytimes set Liddle’ Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that’s what I am dealing with!” Was he trying to type “little Bob Corker?” Only he knows.

The Failing @nytimes set Liddle' Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that's what I am dealing with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

