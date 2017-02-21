Even Fox Is Over Trump

Breitbart’s Editor-In-Chief Calls Milo Yiannopoulos’ Pedophilia Remarks ‘Indefensible,’ But Still Blames ‘The Left’ For The Controversy

02.21.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Breitbart’s editor-in-chief, Alex Marlow, took to the airwaves of the publication’s Tuesday morning radio show. Of course, the topic of choice was Milo Yiannopoulos’ advocation of pedophilia as revealed in newly surfaced audio. The notorious right-wing “provocateur” saw himself disinvited from CPAC following the remarks. Simon & Schuster also canceled his book, and some believed that Milo would also be dismissed from Breitbart. However, Marlow strongly hinted that the door may not shut on Milo’s Breitbart tenure and also somehow blamed “the left” for the controversy.

The process by which this happened is almost breathtaking. Marlow did express disappointment over Milo’s “indefensible” remarks (which included what Milo claims is a joke about how a priest taught him how to give “good head”). Several Breitbart employees have launched an effort to have Yiannopoulos removed from staff, yet on the radio show, Marlow began to construct a Milo defense against “the left”:

“The comments are absolutely indefensible, they’re appalling, and very disappointing that those came out … However, there is context. Some of the context is that Milo is a gay man, who was abused as a child. These are not irrelevant … There are millions of examples of the left normalizing behavior similar to what Milo describes.”

TAGSBREITBARTMilo Yiannopoulos

