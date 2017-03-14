Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Monday night — the eve of a big meeting between House Speaker Paul Ryan and President Trump about Trumpcare — Breitbart has strategically chosen to to release audio of comments that Ryan made last October while feeling disgusted over Donald Trump’s lewd hot-mic tape. At the time, news of the Congressional conference call only leaked through written reports that detailed how Ryan was washing his hands of the Republican nominee, and he urged his colleagues to follow the path that was right for them.

In other words, Ryan had given up all hope for White House victory and wanted to focus on salvaging the House majority while prepping for the possibility of President Hillary Clinton. Ryan was feeling beleaguered and betrayed. He’d managed to look past Trump’s theatrics and xenophobia to endorse him, but he couldn’t stomach the “grab them by the p***y” stuff. That’s embarrassing! The mortified Ryan lashed out while vowing to never, ever defend Trump:

“His comments are not anywhere in keeping with our party’s principles and values. There are basically two things that I want to make really clear, as for myself as your Speaker. I am not going to defend Donald Trump — not now, not in the future. As you probably heard, I disinvited him from my first congressional district GOP event this weekend — a thing I do every year. And I’m not going to be campaigning with him over the next 30 days. Look, you guys know I have real concerns with our nominee….”

At that point, Ryan’s comments continue as previously reported. While toeing a very careful line, he expressed hope for House members to extricate themselves from the Trump taint — “do what you think is best and do what you feel you need to do” — and the tape paints a portrait of a desperate politician. Of course, we all know what happened on election night, and by then, Ryan had recovered from the Access Hollywood shame.